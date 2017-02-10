Father mourns tragic death of teen in tunnel gun case

In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, James Patterson discusses a two-day search that located his daughter Jenea Patterson, as he stands near the family's home in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is scheduled to rule Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, on whether a police officer had probable cause to stop a truck at the Holland Tunnel in June 2016, that contained a cache of weapons, arresting three Pennsylvania residents who said they were on a rescue mission to save Jenea Patterson from a New York heroin den.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.