Family fearful with man's alleged killer still at large
Tina Letavish holds a frame with photos of her late son, Brandon Smith, at home in Nanticoke on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Smith was killed on West Church Street in Nanticoke last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|7 hr
|more latinos more...
|2
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC