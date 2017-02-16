Early morning fire displaces 6 in Wil...

Early morning fire displaces 6 in Wilkes-Barre Township

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE No one was injured in the fire at 230 Pulaski St., but one cat perished, Wilkes-Barre Township Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Halecki said. WILKES-BARRE TWP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 16 hr Toughskins 16
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC