Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre to cele...

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre to celebrate 10th anniversary at Kirby Center

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Weekender

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will hold a local celebrity dance competition for charity at 7 p.m. April 6 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 9 hr cuntfacednigr 1
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 5 A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,386 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC