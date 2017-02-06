Consolidation of all three schools at W-B Area ill-thought-out plan

Continue to do what you always do, and what happens? How much more can we tolerate or, better stated, afford? But we continue with the ill-thought-out plan to move all three high schools into one consolidated facility outside the city of Wilkes-Barre. The students in the Plains area are among the group of low achievers statewide; but not to worry, the superintendent and board plan a new football stadium for the Plains students.

