Community digest

INDOOR GARAGE SALE: An indoor garage and odds and ends sale will be held at the Dallas Eastern Star Hall, Foster Street, Dallas, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Welsh cookies will be sold. CHURCH DINNER: Loyalville United Methodist Church will hold a meatloaf dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Take outs are available.
