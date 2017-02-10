Cheers and Jeers
Cheers to Gov. Tom Wolf for proposing an increase in Pennsylvania's long-stagnant minimum wage from $7.25 to $12 per hour. It's highly unlikely the Republican-controlled General Assembly will go that far, but perhaps the pressure of his proposal will impel legislators to grant a smaller increase in the ridiculously low wage standard, which has been in place for eight years.
