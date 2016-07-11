Carbon County court

He was one of five defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before Carbon County Judge Steven R. Serfass. Robert James McGee, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted illegally entering the home at 206 Oak St. in Jim Thorpe, on July 11, 2016.

