Calls to Better Protect Corrections Officers
A two-day prison uprising in Delaware that led to the death of corrections officer there stirred up strong feelings in Luzerne County. Just six months ago, Luzerne County Corrections Officer Kristopher Moules died during a fight with an inmate.
