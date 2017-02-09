Athens man - Porky' Bess convicted of attempted homicide in Pennsylvania
An Athens man this week pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in connection with a shooting in Pennsylvania two years ago. In a plea bargain, 29-year-old Diondre "Porky" Bess admitted to participation in the March 2015 shooting in Wilkes Barre, Pa., in which he and an accomplice shot another man multiple times.
