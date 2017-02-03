Anas Allouz pumps his fist in the air...

Anas Allouz pumps his fist in the air to protest against President...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Anas Allouz pumps his fist in the air to protest against President Donald Trump's executive order during a rally on Public Square in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. less Anas Allouz pumps his fist in the air to protest against President Donald Trump's executive order during a rally on Public Square in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 10 hr A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Sat A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Sat A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Jan 28 Jack 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC