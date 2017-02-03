Americans Protest Trump's Travel Ban For A Second Weekend
Americans took to the streets for a second weekend to protest President Donald Trump's now-blocked executive order banning travel and immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations. In Washington, thousands of people descended on the White House on Saturday afternoon for a rally followed by a march down Pennsylvania Avenue, past the Trump International Hotel, to the U.S. Capitol building.
