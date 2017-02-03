Americans Protest Trump's Travel Ban ...

Americans Protest Trump's Travel Ban For A Second Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Americans took to the streets for a second weekend to protest President Donald Trump's now-blocked executive order banning travel and immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations. In Washington, thousands of people descended on the White House on Saturday afternoon for a rally followed by a march down Pennsylvania Avenue, past the Trump International Hotel, to the U.S. Capitol building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 4 hr thatguy411 114
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) 17 hr A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Sat A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Fri more latinos more... 2
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Jan 28 Jack 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC