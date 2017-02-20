Already Feeling Like Spring on this 'Hoodie Hoo' Day
On this date every year, some people in Schuylkill County go outside at noon, and wave their hands chanting "hoodie hoo, hoodie hoo!" It's a day to chase away the winter blues and welcome spring. But this year, it seems spring has already sprung in our area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC