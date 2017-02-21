Abuser of severely disabled woman sent to jail
Tara Majchrowski's family suspected someone was abusing her, and they were horrified when their hidden camera captured two group home workers slapping, shoving and screaming at the severely disabled woman last year. "How could you do that to her?" her aunt and legal guardian Denise Fagan said to one of her abusers Tuesday in court, her voice charged with emotion.
