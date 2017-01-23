World War II Vet Celebrates 101st Bir...

World War II Vet Celebrates 101st Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Kelly is proud of his service in World War II. He can tell you he spent some of his time in the Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve the prison problem. Sun Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC