Work Progressing on Market Street Square in Wilkes-Barre
Market Street Square in Wilkes-Barre is often called the gateway to the city, and the multi-million dollar project includes renovating a strip mall, renovating the old train station, and even building a new fast food restaurant next to it. The 10,000 square-foot strip mall is undergoing a renovation that is a long time coming, and many people are glad to see new life finally back into the square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|19 hr
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Mon
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC