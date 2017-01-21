Wilkes Students Help People Sign Up for Health Insurance
Even though President Trump has promised to gut the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, people are still within the deadline to sign up for 2017 healthcare coverage. Students from the Wilkes University School of Pharmacy held a signup fair along South Street in Wilkes Barre on Saturday to help members of the community sign up.
