Wilkes-Barre takes annual MLK Day ceremony on the road
Wilkes-Barre city government was open for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but officials brought city business to Sherman Hills Apartments for the day. The community room at the apartments was "city hall for a day" and the site of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies.
