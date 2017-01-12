Wilkes-Barre man arraigned on assault...

Wilkes-Barre man arraigned on assault, witness intimidation charges

A city man accused of threatening a witness to a robbery, beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend and crashing full-speed into her car was arraigned on a litany of charges Friday. Jesse Jackson “Money” Carey, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, witness intimidation and other offenses in three cases filed while he was free on bail as he awaited trial on robbery charges, court records show.

