Wilkes-Barre man arraigned on assault, witness intimidation charges
A city man accused of threatening a witness to a robbery, beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend and crashing full-speed into her car was arraigned on a litany of charges Friday. Jesse Jackson “Money” Carey, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, witness intimidation and other offenses in three cases filed while he was free on bail as he awaited trial on robbery charges, court records show.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
