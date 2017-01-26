Wilkes-Barre city council rejects deb...

Wilkes-Barre city council rejects debt refinancing plan

19 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Funding for urgent repairs to the Solomon Creek flood wall will have to wait, after city council on Thursday rejected a debt refinancing plan proposed by the administration of Mayor Tony George. Council tabled a motion to adopt an ordinance authorizing the long-term debt refinancing proposed by PFM Financial Advisors LLC, the city's financial consultant.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

