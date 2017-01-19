What Are People Expecting From A Trump Presidency?

At the Avenue Diner in Exeter, folks were tuning in to the television as Donald Trump addressed the nation following a concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. This celebration comes on the eve of the swearing in of the president-elect when Trump will become the 45th leader of the United States of America. "I think there`s going to be a lot protests and I`m hoping not," said Maryellen Hnansko from Wilkes-Barre.

