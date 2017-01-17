Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offers free help with tax preparation
The Commission on Economic Opportunity as lead agency, in partnership with the United Way of Wyoming Valley, announces that appointment calls are now being taken for the upcoming tax season by calling 570-825-0968. The program is coordinated through the Luzerne County Free File Tax Coalition under the auspices of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program , with assistance from the Area Agency on Aging and the Volunteer Action Center RSVP program.
