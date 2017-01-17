Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Progr...

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offers free help with tax preparation

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Commission on Economic Opportunity as lead agency, in partnership with the United Way of Wyoming Valley, announces that appointment calls are now being taken for the upcoming tax season by calling 570-825-0968. The program is coordinated through the Luzerne County Free File Tax Coalition under the auspices of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program , with assistance from the Area Agency on Aging and the Volunteer Action Center RSVP program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Tue Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC