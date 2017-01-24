Veteran's American Flag Stolen
An Army veteran from Luzerne County who likes to say he bleeds, "red, white, and blue" is wondering how someone could rip out an American flag he displayed on his lawn. A man who lives near Wilkes-Barre and served our country during the Kennedy administration was shocked Monday morning to find his American flag missing.
