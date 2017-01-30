Trump's Executive Order Controversy

At the core of those protesting President Trump's executive action over the weekend are two concerns - is the ban constitutional and how much power does a president really have? We spoke with a civil rights lawyer and a professor who teaches constitutional law in Wilkes-Barre. Both gave us more insight into a president's power through executive orders In President Trump's first week in office, he utilized that power heavily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.