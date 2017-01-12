Truck overturns, shuts down ramp in W...

Truck overturns, shuts down ramp in Wilkes-Barre

6 hrs ago

WARREN RUDA / THE CITIZENS' VOICE No charges have been filed against the driver of a truck that ran off a ramp and overturned in Wilkes-Barre, but a trooper on scene said they would likely file traffic citations. WILKES-BARRE - A truck carrying about 38,000 pounds of Monster Energy drinks ran off a ramp to the North Cross Valley Expressway and overturned in a ditch on Monday afternoon, leaving the truck's driver with minor injuries and the ramp closed for hours.

