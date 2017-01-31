Tough decisions are being made to ensure best education for students
I write in response to a letter to the editor which was written by Dr. Richard Holodick, president, Save Our Schools . As president of the Wilkes-Barre Area Board of Education, a stakeholder in the district and co-guardian of two children who attend our great district, allow me to address some of the inaccuracies published by Dr. Holodick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC