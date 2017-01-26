Teen who armed trio tried to save dies from apparent overdose
John Cramsey, Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt were busted trying to enter the city while carrying an arsenal of guns. The Pennsylvania teen who three armed anti-drug vigilantes tried to rescue last June died Wednesday of an apparent drug overdose, according to reports.
