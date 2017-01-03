Suspect in Wilkes-Barre murder captur...

Suspect in Wilkes-Barre murder captured at New York City home

Dominic Ray, 24, was captured at a residence in Mahattan on Wednesday. He is a suspect in the murder of Victor Grandy, which took place in October.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

