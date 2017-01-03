State funding will assist Wilkes infrastructure work
The funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will help continue work already begun on West South and South Franklin streets in the city. "This is a prime example of how we can harness colleges and universities to invest in our communities," said state Sen. John Yudichak, D-Plymouth Township, in a press release.
