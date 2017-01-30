Political scene 1/30/17
Brian Tupper, a lifetime resident of Shavertown and Harveys Lake, has announced his intent to run for the office of Magisterial District Judge of the Back Mountain . Tupper graduated from Dallas High School in 1998 and received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Misericordia University magna cum laude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC