PLW People in the News - Jan. 10, 2017 - Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

The team at O'Donnell Law Offices made its annual holiday donation of hoodies and books to the children of the McGlynn Learning Center in Wilkes-Barre. This marks the 10th consecutive year of participation for O'Donnell Law Offices to the McGlynn Center.

