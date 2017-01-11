MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE The former Hotel Sterling site sits across from Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance's West Market Street location in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance officials confirmed Wednesday they have signed a "non-binding letter of intent" with the City of Wilkes-Barre to explore using the former Hotel Sterling site to expand operations.

