THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Wilkes-Barre Area School Board solicitor Raymond Wendolowski has not been directed to work on an appeal of the Wilkes-Barre zoning decision. The deadline to appeal the zoning decision against the Wilkes-Barre Area School District plan for a new high school on the Coughlin High School site is approaching, and district officials appear content not to appeal.
