Pennsylvania to close one prison, not two, to ease budget shortfall
Jan 26 Pennsylvania officials said on Thursday they will shutter a state prison in Pittsburgh by June 30 as part of a plan to close an estimated $716 million revenue shortfall in this year's budget. Closing the prison, SCI Pittsburgh, will save an estimated $81 million annually and have less impact on the local community because of the robust economy in Pittsburgh, state Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement.
