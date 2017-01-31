Pa.'s Most Wanted: Suspects on the Loose
Police in Luzerne County are searching for Antoine Wiliam McNeal, who is accused of shooting a man to death in Nanticoke City early on Jan. 18. McNeal, 32, shot Brandon Smith multiple times, killing him, outside of Smith's home in the 100 block of West Church Street Naticoke City at about 2 a.m., police said. McNeal, whose last known address was in the 900 block of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, is described as a black male, who is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds.
