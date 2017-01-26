PA: "America Walks" will Help YMCA Promote Walking
The grant will pay for advertisements promoting walking and the a weekly walking program in Luzerne County Transportation Association buses, and for an audit of the safety and comfort of two bus stops. "This microgrant will help us get the message out about the importance of walking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC