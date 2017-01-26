Old Forge man charged with leaving friend after DUI crash
An Old Forge man left a friend in a vehicle after a suspected DUI crash in the borough last week, police said. Robert Gribble, 47, 420 Dunn Ave., faces charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and related counts stemming from an incident on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Tue
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Tue
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC