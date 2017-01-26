Old Forge man charged with leaving fr...

Old Forge man charged with leaving friend after DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

An Old Forge man left a friend in a vehicle after a suspected DUI crash in the borough last week, police said. Robert Gribble, 47, 420 Dunn Ave., faces charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and related counts stemming from an incident on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Tue learned 1
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Tue learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC