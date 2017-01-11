Noise complaint leads to six arrests in Ashley
A noise complaint led police to arrest six people, one a juvenile female, for marijuana possession, harassment and other charges. Police charged James Domyan, 19, of Ashley; Brandon Storm, 20, of Hanover Township; Vincent Chieffo, 19, of Hanover Township; Yazeer Thomas, 20, of Wilkes-Barre; Jazmiere Moore, 19, of Wilkes-Barre; and a 17-year-old girl from Hanover Township in the Dec. 21 incident at 77 Brown St. Police responded to a complaint at the residence at 10:48 p.m. and spoke with several people standing outside the house, where an officer detected signs of intoxication, according to police.
