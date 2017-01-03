New push for transit alliance

New push for transit alliance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A task force of representatives from both counties, Hazleton and three transportation agencies - County of Lackawanna Transit System, Luzerne County Transportation Authority and Hazleton Public Transit - plans to soon begin meeting to explore consolidating the three systems. A past attempt to regionalize transportation went off the rails during a meeting in April 2015 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, where officials discussed a $275,000 to $375,000 update on a past examination of a merger to be funded by the state Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... 19 hr we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Mon Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
A good place for a large dance hall. Dec 7 Mike 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,074

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC