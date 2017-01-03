New push for transit alliance
A task force of representatives from both counties, Hazleton and three transportation agencies - County of Lackawanna Transit System, Luzerne County Transportation Authority and Hazleton Public Transit - plans to soon begin meeting to explore consolidating the three systems. A past attempt to regionalize transportation went off the rails during a meeting in April 2015 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, where officials discussed a $275,000 to $375,000 update on a past examination of a merger to be funded by the state Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|19 hr
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Mon
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC