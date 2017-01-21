Namedropper, Jan. 22, 2017 -- Youth Pilgrims, student teachers, Parker Hill donation
Parker Hill Church presents a $20,466.10 check to the Women's Resource Center. Nora Dillon and Peg Ruddy, of the WRC, first and second from left, and from left, from Parker Hill, Jason Castelli, Brady Funkhouser, Steve Brown, Paul McGuiness and Dan White.
