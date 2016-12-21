Meet Tim Meyers, the brewery manager ...

Meet Tim Meyers, the brewery manager at ShawneeCraft Brewing Co.

Tim Meyers is the brewery manager at ShawneeCraft Brewing Co., Smithfield Twp. Mr. Meyers is a native of New Jersey, but he has lived in Northeast Pennsylvania since seventh grade.

