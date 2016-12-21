Meet Tim Meyers, the brewery manager at ShawneeCraft Brewing Co.
Tim Meyers is the brewery manager at ShawneeCraft Brewing Co., Smithfield Twp. Mr. Meyers is a native of New Jersey, but he has lived in Northeast Pennsylvania since seventh grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|5 hr
|GOP BOY BAND
|8
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|8 hr
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC