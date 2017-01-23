Local Nexstar stations name new GM

Steve Daniloff, former director of sales at WBRE-TV, was promoted to vice president and general manager of the station and associated digital services, including PAHomepage.com serving the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas, Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced. Mr. Daniloff replaced Robert Bee, who was promoted to vice president and general manager of Nexstar-owned WHTM-TV in Harrisburg.

