Labor council renames Christmas project in honor of Walter Klepaski Jr.

From left, are Patrick Connors, treasurer, Wilkes-Barre Labor Council; Joseph Padavan, president, Wilkes-Barre Labor Council; Walter Klepaski Jr., retired AFL-CIO Community Services Liaison, and Scott Kucharski, delegate, Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council and 2016 Christmas Project coordinator. Joseph Padavan, president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council, recently announced the labor council renamed its labor Christmas project the "Annual Walter Klepaski Jr. Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council Unions Care Christmas Project."

