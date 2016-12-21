Inspection planned at elevator where guard, inmate died
A group of inspectors, engineers, attorneys and videographers is scheduled to examine a Pennsylvania jail elevator where a corrections officer and an inmate smashed through a door during a scuffle and plunged down an open shaft to their deaths. Investigators have said correctional officer Kristopher Moules was trying to handcuff Timothy Gilliam Jr. during a July altercation at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre when the inmate pulled the guard backward into the closed elevator door, which gave way.
