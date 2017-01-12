I Grew Up In The Rust Belt, But I'm Not In Any Of The Stories About It

It's strange to see the media turn its attention to places like my hometown in coal-country Pennsylvania and find that my experience there, as part of the non-white working class, is still invisible. "I grew up in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a small city in a swing county in a swing state deep in the Rust Belt, the sort of demographic puzzle that voted to elect Barack Obama twice and then swung, dramatically, for Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MetaFilter.