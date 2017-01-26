House Destroyed by Fire in Luzerne Co...

House Destroyed by Fire in Luzerne County

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Flames could be seen shooting from the double-block house on Lee Park Avenue near Wilkes-Barre just before 2 a.m. "There was a loud explosion and we saw flames coming out the front of the house," said John Arnone of Hanover Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC