History, political professors predict raucous inauguration
As Donald Trump takes the oath of office today as the 45th president of the United States, the nation could see an unprecedented raucous inauguration, some history and political professors say. It has become common for small protests to smolder near the inauguration ceremony, said Robert Speel , Ph.D., associate professor of political science at Penn State Erie.
