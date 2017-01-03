Heroin makes Wilkes-Barre 'the Most Unhappy Place in America' according to national report
The report focuses on Wilkes-Barre, the former coal town that has lost half its population and is now beset by boarded up buildings, unemployment and despair. The high heroin use and overdose rate is attributed in part to close proximity to New York City and $5 dollar packets of heroin flowing from there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC