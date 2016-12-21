Geisinger officially has a medical school
With the exception of the name and branding changes, it will be business as usual for students, faculty and staff, a news release states. Now known as Geisinger Commonwealth Medical College, it opened in 2008 in Scranton and has campuses in Sayre, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|2 hr
|Headbanger
|7
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Dec 24
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC