Free tax preparation assistance available
The AARP Foundation in cooperation with the Marian Sutherland Library in Mountain Top and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre will again provide free tax preparation and e-filing for federal and state income taxes for area residents. This service is available to all taxpayers with lower and middle incomes with special attention to those aged 60 and over.
